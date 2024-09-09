Janet Sherlock Buys 500 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) Director Janet Sherlock acquired 500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $14,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,869.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 434,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

