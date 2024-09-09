JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

