JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

