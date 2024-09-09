John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.49

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

