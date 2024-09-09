John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.49

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
