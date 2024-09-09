John Patrick Harton Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 30,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,255. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
