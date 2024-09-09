John Patrick Harton Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 30,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,255. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

