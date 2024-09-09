JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,988,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $324,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

