JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $15.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.15 million. On average, analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 155,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.