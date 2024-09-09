JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $48.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

