JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.69% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

