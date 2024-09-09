Kering’s (PPRUY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PPRUY
Kering Stock Performance
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Back-to-School Spending a Sign of Growing Consumer Confidence?
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.