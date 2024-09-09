Kering’s (PPRUY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering Stock Performance

About Kering

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

