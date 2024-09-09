Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Rating Increased to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.