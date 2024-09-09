KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

