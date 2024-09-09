Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

