KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.31 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,802.31 or 0.99946341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01159452 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.