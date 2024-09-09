Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.