KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

