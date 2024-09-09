Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Plans $0.08 Final Dividend

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kogan.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Kogan.com alerts:

About Kogan.com

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

Receive News & Ratings for Kogan.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogan.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.