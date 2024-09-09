KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. KOK has a market cap of $263,023.27 and approximately $242,680.63 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.00 or 0.99906279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00047936 USD and is up 68.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $301,272.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.