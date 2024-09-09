Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

