Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

