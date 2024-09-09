Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Kunlun Energy Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of KLYCY opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.87.
About Kunlun Energy
