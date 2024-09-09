Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kunlun Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KLYCY opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

