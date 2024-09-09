Lane & Associates LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,618,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,344,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.23. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $189.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

