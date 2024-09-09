Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.92. 58,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,470. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

