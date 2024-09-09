LayerZero (ZRO) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $394.60 million and approximately $69.51 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00006291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.34916581 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $55,532,602.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

