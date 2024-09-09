Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareTrust REIT

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

