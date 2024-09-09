Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after buying an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 187,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Value Investments L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAM opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

