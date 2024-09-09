Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 10,183 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.