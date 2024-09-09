LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from LGI’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

LGI Price Performance

Get LGI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Bloomer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.04), for a total value of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,040,816.33). Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About LGI

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.