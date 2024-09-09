LGT Group Foundation Buys 16,465 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $52,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOW traded up $11.07 on Monday, reaching $836.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.