LGT Group Foundation Has $8.04 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 144,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,164. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,297 shares of company stock worth $7,156,436 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

