LGT Group Foundation Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,871.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.