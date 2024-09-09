LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waters were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Waters by 2,134.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.67. 22,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average of $324.79. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

