LGT Group Foundation Invests $20.33 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 705,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 1.35% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Ameresco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.37. 16,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

