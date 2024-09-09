LGT Group Foundation Purchases 2,650 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.65 on Monday, hitting $478.47. 92,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average of $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

