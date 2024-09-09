LGT Group Foundation Purchases 598,666 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,666 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $135,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $175.65. 604,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,613. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $414.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

