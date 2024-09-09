LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,326 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 168,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 12,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $391.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

