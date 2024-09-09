LGT Group Foundation Sells 46,658 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,658 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.53% of New York Times worth $44,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 64,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.03. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

