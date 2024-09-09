LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,785,000 after buying an additional 2,895,742 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

ENB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 239,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.