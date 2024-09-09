Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Holdings Lifted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,294 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Liberty Global worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67,863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

