Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,092 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $113.06.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.