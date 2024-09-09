Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,816 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

