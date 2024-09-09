Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 315,002 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,002 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $28,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.