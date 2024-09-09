Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 405,288 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5,886.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

