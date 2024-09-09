Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,510 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

