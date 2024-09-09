Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55,496.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 7.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $318,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,182 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $571.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.72 and a 200-day moving average of $519.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

