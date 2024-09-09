Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 506.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $473.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,417 shares of company stock worth $24,601,076 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

