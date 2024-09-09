Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $57.83 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,832,000. Lam Research makes up about 1.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $746.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $901.71 and a 200-day moving average of $938.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

