Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,828 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,002,000 after purchasing an additional 313,557 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after buying an additional 182,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,451,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $61.90 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

