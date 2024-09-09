Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 177,244 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 252.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,244 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.