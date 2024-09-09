Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $209.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

